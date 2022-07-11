A major accident was averted after a ropeway carrying over 40 devotees was brought down after it got stuck midway in the air due to a technical snag. The incident took place near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand when the ropeway was suspended for almost an hour.

BJP MLA Kishore Upadhyay was among the 40 devotees who were stranded midair. The ropeway which connected to the Surkanda Devi temple was suspended due to a technical snag and the passengers were visibly worried about their safety.

However, the ropeway was brought down by the authorities following which the devotees got down after nearly an hour of remaining stranded in the air. They were relieved as they were able to land safely. Speaking on the same, the BJP MLA said that the incident took place when he along with the other devotees were returning from the temple through the ropeway.

Further adding that the ropeway services to the Surkanda Devi temple have been resumed, Upadhyay said that such ropeways should be properly examined so that the lives of devotees are not risked. It is pertinent to note that the ropeway service to the temple located in Uttarakhand's Tehri district started in May this year.

It is the first important ropeway project initiated by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department. The 502-metre long ropeway was built at a cost of Rs 5 crore and operates between Kaddukhal and Surkanda Devi temple.

Recent ropeway accidents

Earlier last month, in a serious incident that took place in Himachal Pradesh, around 11 people including five women were stranded for hours after a cable car was stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Solan district. Luckily, all of them were rescued after a six-hour-long operation.

In May, a similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh when seven trolleys of a ropeway occupying tourists started jolting violently due to a strong storm. However, they were safely evacuated and brought down by authorities.

Prior to that, in another incident from Jharkhand, around 15 tourists were trapped in a ropeway at the Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for around 40 hours. While twelve of them were rescued by Indian Air Force choppers, three people lost their lives.

(Image: ANI)