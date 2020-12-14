Roshni Scam: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh Foresees Action Against Land Grabbers In Near Future

In a big statement of intent on Monday, MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh asserted that action will be taken against all persons who allegedly grabbed land under the Roshni Act in the next few days. Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest and state land in J&K have been illegally transferred to influential persons under this law. On October 9, a division bench led by Chief Justice Gita Mittal not only declared the Roshni Act, i.e the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 unconstitutional but also asked the government to publish details of all influential persons who have derived benefit under this law on a website.

BJP has accused top politicians including former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah of being a beneficiary of this law. Campaigning for the District Development Council election, Singh dispelled the notion that the land of the poor will be taken away owing to the action on the Roshni scam. According to the BJP leader, people who had illegally purchased large chunks of land at lower prices were spreading this propaganda to influence the farmers. Maintaining that the Modi government has zero-tolerance towards corruption, the MoS PMO explained that influential people had grabbed government land and used it to set up commercial establishments, palatial bungalows, etc.

Read: Roshni Act: CBI Submits ATR In Jammu And Kashmir HC, Process Of Hearing Review Petitions Initiated

MoS PMO and BJP leader Dr.Jitendra Singh remarked, "In the coming days to come, all these land grabbers (Roshni scam) will be brought to book and the investigation has already got initiated in several cases."

Read: J-K’s Roshni Scam Illuminated Gupkar Bungalows But Extinguished Hope For The Poor: Jitendra Singh

SC hears review pleas against HC verdict

On December 10, a three-judge SC bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose adjourned the hearing on the appeals against the J&K HC's Roshni Act verdict until the last week of January 2021. This was done in the wake of the fact that several review petitions are pending before the HC.

Complaining that the HC not given them the opportunity of a hearing, petitioners have argued that they were being deprived of their rightful property. They put forth the contention that the judgment affected both the land grabbers as well as the lawful occupants. Representing the J&K government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that no coercive action will be taken against the petitioners during the time period. Incidentally, the J&K government has moved a review petition in the J&K HC pertaining to this.

Read: Roshni Act Scam: Former J&K Minister & NC Neta Prem Sagar Aziz Among Beneficiaries

(With PTI inputs)