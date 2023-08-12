Quick links:
Rousing welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on his maiden visit after being reinstated as MP, (Image: @INCRajasthan/X)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored. Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.
Leaders of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him. Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case last week.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.