Row Over Assembly Session Escalates, Punjab Guv Schools Bhagwant Mann On 'too Much' Anger

The row over the special Assembly session escalated on Saturday as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit objected to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's barbs. After Purohit sought details about the legislative business expected to be taken up in the proposed Assembly session on September 27, the Punjab CM cried foul and tweeted, "Legislative business is decided by Business Advisory Committee and Speaker. Next, Governor will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. It's too much". Writing to Mann, Purohit sarcastically quipped that the Punjab CM is "too much" angry with him.

The Punjab Governor wrote, "I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change after reading provisions of Article 167 and 168 of the Constitution". While Article 167 lays down the duties of the CM pertaining to the furnishing of information including proposals for legislation to the Governor, Article 168 specifies that the Governor is a part of the Legislature of every state.

Cancellation of special Assembly session

Under fire over allegations of him being deplaned in Germany, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann decided to seek a vote of confidence on September 22. However, he attributed this move to BJP's alleged attempt to poach AAP legislators in Punjab. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that BJP approached 10 AAP MLAs in Punjab and offered them Rs.25 crore each to switch sides. While a trust vote is usually held under the direction of the Governor or the judiciary, this was perceived as a move to corner BJP. A trust vote was held in similar circumstances in Delhi and Jharkhand recently.

However, a day before the trust vote, the Punjab Governor withdrew his order summoning the special session of the Assembly. Writing to Punjab Legislative Assembly secretary Surinder Pal, Purohit's Principal Secretary explained that there is no legal provision to convene a special session to move a vote of confidence only. This legal opinion was given by Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma complained to the Governor.