Row Over Free Electricity Escalates Between BRS And Congress

In the run up to the Telangana State assembly elections, row over free electricity has taken a centre stage in the State. A day after Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his lack of knowledge abouty agriculture, the state Congress leaders have lashed out.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Kiran Kumar Reddy said that KTR was talking about Rahul Gandhi that he does not know anything about farming, but BRS party was initially from TDP party and from there they started TRS in 2001. It was the Congress alliance which has made them the leaders. It just because of the Congress that this family has come into politics. Even when these people did not exist, Congress had come up with many projects and schemes for the farmers.

Kiran Kumar Reddy further said that during the Telangana agitation movement, KTR was not even in India and does not have any role in Telangana formation.

On Sunday, speaking at an event, KTR mocked Rahul Gandhi. he said, "A person says that Rs 1 lakh crore scam happened in Kaleshwaram project, and that person is Rahul Gandhi. He doesn’t know what agriculture is, he only knows clubs and pubs, he doesn’t know about agriculture, but he comes here and reads the script. Rahul Gandhi is a reader not a leader, he just reads the script given by the Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi comes here, preaches about agriculture, criticises KCR and tries to mislead public here."