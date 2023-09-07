Row Over Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatan Dharma’ Remark Reaches SC, Plea Seeking FIR Filed

As the backlash against DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin continues in the wake of his remarks against the Sanatana Hindu dharma, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking for an FIR against Stalin and A Raja for their alleged hate speech. Additionally, contempt proceedings against the concerned police officials was also sought for inaction against the DMK Minister and MP.

Notably, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin in a 'Sanatana Abolition Conclave' on September 2 asserted, ”Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma).” This statement ignited a heated debate in political circles, with both supporters and detractors weighing in. Additionally, Lok Sabha MP A Raja on September 7 said that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, rather Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas.

Plea seeking FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court by Advocate Vineet Jindal through Advocate Rajkishor Chaudhary seeking an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja for alleged hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma. The petition also sought contempt proceedings against CP, Delhi Police, DCP, North West & Commissioner of Police, Chennai for not lodging FIR and action as per SC orders against Udhaynidhi Stalin and A Raja for their alleged hate speech.

This comes after complaints have been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Bengaluru and other parts of the country. Pro-Hindu activists on September 6 lodged complaints against the DMK Minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma. The complaint was filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru. "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has deliberately insulted Sanatan Dharma to incite communal hatred and riots in the society. His statements have hurt the religious faith of many," the letter written in Kannada by Sri Ram Sena, Karnataka read.

An FIR was also registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur against Stalin junior. Apart from Udhayanidhi, a case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has also been filed. The two were booked at the Civil Lines Police Station in Kanpur under IPC Sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups).

Legal Rights Observatory on September 4 issued a legal notice to Chennai Police to take legal action against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatan Dharma' statement. The notice asked Greater Chennai Police to take Suo Motu cognisance of the offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A and B, 295A, 298 and 505 and arrest the DMK leader.