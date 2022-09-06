Row, Row, Row Your Boat: Congress Neta Brings A Float To Protest Bengaluru Waterlogging

With several parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru submerged completely in flood water as torrential rains continued to batter the city for the last two days, the Congress party has launched a protest against the ruling BJP for its mismanagement in tackling the waterlogging issue in the state capital. In efforts to protest against the state government demanding a solution for the problem, the president of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee Mohammed Haris Nalapad was seen floating on a flooded road by sitting on an inflated rubber tube.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Nalapad was seen struggling to balance himself on the tube floating in the water while his supporters were holding his hands to drag him forward. Other Congress workers in the video were seen holding placards, demanding a solution to the severe waterlogging across the city.

#WATCH | Mohammed Haris Nalapad, President, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee floats using an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road in #Bengaluru to protest against the state govt demanding a solution to severe waterlogging witnessed in the city pic.twitter.com/IF8DdmNa55 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Following the protest, the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president accused the BJP-led state government of Benguluru's flood-like situation. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Bengaluru is flooded today due to BJP's 40 per cent commission greed. Different forms of protest were held in Bellandur against the state government for not handling the situation properly and showing a negligent attitude."

CM Bommai blames Congress as floods wreak havoc in Bengaluru

While Congress is blaming BJP-led state government for its administrative mismangement in tackling floods in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday blamed the previous Congress government for poor administration during its tenure. However, he further assured that the government officials are working round the clock and the situation is under control.

"I have instructed all my officers to be available with the control rooms. Wherever there will be an issue, it will be addressed within hours. There are problems hardly at one or two places otherwise rest all the places have been dewatered," Bommai said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city. The state government also decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. To restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone.

Image: Twitter/@nalapad