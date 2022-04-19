RPI Opposes Raj Thackeray's Demand For Loudspeaker Ban In Mosques; 'Don't Divide India'

Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday opposed MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand for loudspeaker ban in mosques. Ramdas stated that Raj Thackeray should not divide the country based on religion. This came amid the continuous warning from the MNS of playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if, the loudspeakers are not banned.

Ramdas Athawale said, "Raj Thackeray can set up loudspeakers in Temples if he wants but should not demand the removal of the same from Mosques".

Stating that he opposes the MNS chief's demand, Athwale mentioned, "Raj Thackeray should not divide the nation into communal lines".

The RPI chief stressed the possibility of the Shiv Sena-led government collapse in Maharashtra and said, "The possibility of a government collapse in the state cannot be ruled out. If the Govt falls then we are ready to form the government".

MNS demands loudspeaker ban in Mosques

Speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume, in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3, otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," ANI quoted him as saying.

While in response to MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s statement on the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, the PFI Mumbra President, Matim Shekhani claimed, “If you touch even a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the forefront".

Amid the ongoing row on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the director-general of police and Mumbai police commissioner would formulate guidelines for the use of loudspeakers in public places.

The guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days. We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who try to disturb the peace in the state", Dilip Walse Patil told reporters on Monday.

(Image: PTI)