Rs 100-500 Crore Illegal Txn: Rajendra Gudha Corners Gehlot With Explosive 'Red Diary'

Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha rocked the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday (July 24) with his explosive 'Red diary' that allegedly contained records of illegal transactions performed by the state government to the tune of Rs 100 to 500 crore.

In a shocking revelation, Gudha claimed that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reached out to him multiple times for retrieving out the 'red diary' from the premises of minister Dharmendra Rathod, which was under the Income Tax raids at that time.

He waved the 'red diary' in the Assembly, attempting to table it in front of the speaker. He was attacked by around 50 Congress leaders, who punched him, kicked him and dragged him out of the Assembly, he claimed, while adding that the Assembly Speaker did not even allow him to speak.

Gudha reveals inside details of 'Red Diary'

While addressing the media outside the state Assembly, he said, "The diary contains all the illegal transactions done by the Rajasthan government which mentions the name of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. From transactions during election of cricket committee to disbursement of relief funds to the MLAs, the diary contains the overall transaction. The transactions are to the tune of Rs 100 to 500 crores." He chose to remain tight-lipped to share names of the ministers or any further details mentioned in the 'red diary.'

"I was going to table this dairy but they snatched it from me, why they were snatching the 'red diary'? They are able to do this today because they are in power as long as I am alive, I will keep fighting for the modesty of women and I will fight my own fight. The part of the diary that they took away from me was just the trailer, I still have the full film," he added.

Significantly, Gudha held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development. The Ashok Gehlot government, however, sacked him on Friday (July 21) evening, hours after he cornered the state government over the law and order situation and women safety in the assembly.