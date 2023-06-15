Rs 25 Cr Plot Sold To Senthil Balaji For Just Rs 11 Lk? Explosive Probe Details Accessed

Why are you reading this: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday after a 17-hour raid at his official residence, making him the first member of the MK Stalin-led Cabinet to experience such a move by a Central probing agency. Republic has accessed the sensational inside details of ED probe in cash-for-jobs scam in which Tamil Nadu Minister Balaji is named as 'prime suspect'. The ED, in its petition before the court, mentioned that the Balaji refused to co-operate with the probing agency and he was unable to provide details of huge sums of money deposited in multiple bank accounts despite being provided with sufficient time by the agency.

ED raided Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji’s official residence on June 13.

Senthil Balaji, 47, was arrested after a 17-hour interrogation by the central agency under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Balaji reported chest pain soon after being arrested, after which he was admitted to a city government hospital.

Exclusive ED probe details accessed

1. Cash deposit of Rs 1.34 crore in V Senthil Balaji’s bank account.

2. Cash deposit of Rs 29.55 lakh in his wife Meghala’s bank account. Cash deposits are disproportionate compared to income disclosed in IT returns.

3. Land worth crores linked to Senthil’s brother is under the ED scanner.

4. Land bought by Senthil’s family key to money laundering probe.

5. Job aspirants have revealed that money was given to the Personal Assistant of Senthil Balaji either directly or through mediators.

6. Accused have told ED that money was collected from many job aspirants and deposited with B Shanmugam.

7. Incriminating documents related to recruitment of drivers, conductors, junior tradesman, junior engineers, assistant engineers recovered.

8. Senthil Balaji refused to sign ED summons and threatened the officials stating that he is a 'sitting minister'.

9. No evidence provided to ED regarding the source of huge cash deposits.

10. The accused were summoned multiple times but did not appear once before the agency.

ED mentions disproportionate assets in its petition

The central probing agency in its petition said that Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 29.55 lakh deposited in V Senthil Balaji and his wife’s bank accounts respectively are huge as compared to the income tax returns filed. The agency also mentioned that the key accused including V Senthil Balaji, RV Ashok Kumar and B Shanmugam were summoned multiple times in 2022 but they did not appear before the agency even once and further asked for adjournments without any valid reason. The ED also stated in its petition that, “This kind of behavior clearly shows the evasive nature of these suspects.”

Republic accesses explosive details

Republic has accessed explosive details about the investigation into the cash-for-jobs scam revealing that a certain individual named Anuradha Ramesh who hails from a business family mortgaged a 3.75 acre land, obtained bank loans exceeding Rs 40 crore in multiple transactions spanning from 2014 to 2021. The bank conservatively valued the land at Rs 9 crore in 2016 and the current value is estimated to be about Rs 25 crores. Subsequently the land was sold to a person related to Senthil Balaji at an amount of Rs 10.88 lakhs.

Balaji sent to 14-day judicial custody

In relation to the money laundering case against him, the Sessions court on Wednesday sent the Tamil Nadu Minister to judicial custody till June 28. Balaji, who underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised to undergo bypass surgery at the 'earliest', was given permission to continue receiving medical care at the Tamil Nadu Multi Super Specialty Hospital. Ealier a Madras HC judge had recused himself from hearing the cash-for-jobs-scam case against Senthil Balaji.

After the Supreme Court authorised a police and ED investigation into a purported cash-for-jobs scam against the DMK strongman, the ED began conducting searches at locations tracing back to Balaji on Tuesday in Chennai, Karur, and Erode.

Prior to joining the DMK, Balaji was part of AIADMK and he served as the Minister of Transport in CM Jayalalithaa's Cabinet.

Stalin cries vendetta politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met the arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Balaji at the Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate. A day before, the DMK CM termed the ED searches on Balaji as "intimidation politics." Stepping up his attack on the BJP, Tamil Nadu CM accused the ED officials of 'enacting a drama' and of 'physically and mentally troubling' Balaji in the guise of the investigation.

"They had pressured him to the point of him suffering a chest pain," Stalin alleged in a statement, hours after the ED arrested Balaji in a money laundering probe following raids at his premises and hours long questioning since Tuesday.

Questioning the need for such a long interrogation even after Balaji's assurance of full cooperation, Stalin calls ED raids on his minister "an inhumane act'.

"Whatever the case is, Senthil Balaji will face it legally. We will firmly continue with our political stand. The DMK will face the case legally with resolve. DMK will not be cowed down by BJP's intimidation. People are watching such oppression and will give a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," the Chief Minister said.

