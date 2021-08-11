A day after Opposition's shameful ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house on Wednesday. Speaking about the ruckus in the upper house, Naidu expressed his anguish over the behaviour of several opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Naidu asserted that the seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and that he was disturbed to see some members on the table. "I rise in anguish to see the behavior of some members who are destroying the sacredness of this house," said Naidu.

"The seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and I am disturbed to see some members sat on table and I have no words to express my anguish," Naidu added. "Last night I struggled to find out the provocation or reason for forcing this August House to reach a new low yesterday," said Naidu.

He stated that instead of creating a ruckus, the Rajya Sabha members could have discussed the matter and place their views. The RS Chairman also said that the opposition could have instead protested and voted against it. "I find it difficult to understand why this happened," said Naidu, he reiterated that yesterday was a 'golden opportunity' for members to go on record and place their views regarding several issues like the three farm laws, which is one of the reasons why the opposition is protesting against the Centre. However, as he was speaking on Wednesday, the opposition yet again created a ruckus and the House was adjourned till 12 pm on Wednesday.

High drama sparked off in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after the opposition parliamentarian resorted to disgraceful means to protest against the government. Some MPs climbed on the table raising anti-government slogans while the discussion of farm laws was underway. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh took the initial lead and first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogan. His actions prompted Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

However, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House. The Rajya Sabha assembled again at 2:33 pm but only to get adjourned till 3.03 pm and eventually till tomorrow.