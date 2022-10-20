Interacting with the people in Bheriharwa village of the West Champaran district of Bihar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor lashed out at his ex-boss Nitish Kumar once again. A vice president with JDU, Prashant Kishor was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for anti-party activities. He accused Kumar of helping BJP pass key bills in Raj Sabha through his aide Harivansh Narayan Singh who is serving as the Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House. Questioning JDU on why he hasn't resigned from his post after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, Kishor contended that the Bihar CM was fooling the people.

Prashant Kishor remarked, "If you have left the NDA, why are you not leaving that post? Leave that post or remove that person. His person is helping the BJP pass bills in Rajya Sabha. He is again duping the people by forming an alliance in Bihar. In 2015, you voted for him. In 2017, he cheated you and fled. Take it in writing, he will again run away. I have been with him. You don't know him better than me."

He added, "If BJP had won in Bengal, you would have been filing forms for CAA and NRC today. And they are telling me I am BJP's B-team? And what are you?... I have defeated BJP. These people are fighting."

Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar tiff

Since the last few months, Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words over the latter's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. While visiting a remote part of the West Champaran district as part of his padayatra on October 4, Kishor claimed that the Bihar CM had asked him to lead JDU, an offer which he subsequently turned down. A day later, he stressed that he won't work for Kumar even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him. Speaking to the media subsequently, the JDU leader categorically denied this.

He also alleged that the poll strategist had suggested a merger of JDU with Congress 4-5 years ago. Countering this, Kishor stressed, "Age is slowly showing its effects on Nitish Ji. He wants to say something but he speaks something else. He said that I am working on BJP's agenda. Along with this, he also said that I told him to merge his party with Congress. How are both these things possible? If I am working on BJP's agenda, then why will I tell to strengthen Congress by merging JDU in it? If the second thing is true, the first thing won't be correct. Age is catching up with him".