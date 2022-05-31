RS Election: Amid Cong Rift, Rajasthan BJP Chief Appeals Independent Parties To Join Them

Ahead of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia is now appealing to independent parties in the state to contest the polls with them. Amid reports of irking in the Rajasthan Congress unit over the candidates' list for the elections, Poonia said that the BJP was calling for independent candidates and regional parties to join sides to contest the second Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP leader further slammed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and said that the Congress party must be defeated.

BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia, while speaking to Republic, said that the party will contest the second Rajya Sabha seat from the state. He further appealed to the regional parties and leaders to join sides for the same. His appeal came after the BJP released a 16-member candidate list for the forthcoming polls, which named former MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari as party candidate from Rajasthan.

“We will contest the 2nd Rajya Sabha. We appeal to independent candidates and regional parties to come with us,” Poonia said. He further went on to slam the ruling government and said that Congress leaders were upset with party decisions. “Ashok Gehlot has spread anarchy in Rajasthan. We want to defeat the Gehlot government. Many Congress leaders are upset after they released the list. Some ministers are tweeting while some are writing letters,” the BJP leader further added.

Gehlot congratulates RS candidates as Cong snubs Rajasthan netas

The Congress party on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in which the names of many notable leaders are missing. Congress has nominated Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, despite all three leaders belonging to other states. The move has irked the Rajasthan Congress unit, with party MLA Sanyam Lodha questioning the High Command why no one was nominated from the state.

Warning that this could cost the party many votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, Lodha requested the high command to consider nominating a leader from Rajasthan. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate the three leaders on their candidature for the RS polls from Rajasthan. The CM exuded confidence that the leaders will raise the voice for Rajasthan's rights at the national level against the Central Government.

Image: ANI/ PTI