Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar refused to comment on reports of JD (S) MLA HD Revanna showing him the ballot during the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress leader said that there were issues with the system, however, since it is a secret ballot election, he would not be able to divulge much. It's important to note in the Rajya Sabha polls since an open voting system is followed, every MLA has to show their ballot paper to the party agent after choosing their preferences.

Congress leader Shivakumar opened up on whether JD (S) MLA Revanna showed him the ballot paper and said, "Cannot disclose in public what I saw. There were some loopholes in it but their party gave a complaint and returning officer rejected it. Cannot comment as it's a secret ballot election."

JDS MLA HD Revanna refutes charge

After being accused of showing his ballot paper to state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, JD (S) MLA HD Revanna rejected the accusations and clarified, "I have not shown it to Shivakumar, I have shown it to our senior MLA Puttaraju." BJP and Congress demanded Revanna's resignation and also that his vote be considered invalid.

Revanna questioned and said, "Let them do whatever they want. Why didn't they object before me putting the ballot paper into the box? They could have stopped me from putting the paper into the box....Congress and BJP are together against us and making false allegations."

JD (S) leadership claimed two of its MLAs cross-voted

The JD (S) leadership claimed that two of its MLAs didn't vote for their candidates for four seats in the Karnataka RS polls and went against the party's diktat, with one of the MLAs going to the extent of saying he did so as he 'Loved Congress'.

Getting furious at his colleagues, JD (S) chief HD Kumaraswamy said that the party's Kolar MLA K Srinivas Gowda voted for the Congress and Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas left the ballot paper blank and posted it into the ballot box, which will be counted as invalid. While Gowda accepted that he voted for a Congress candidate, Srinivas rejected Kumaraswamy's claim and insisted he voted for his party's pick.

Image: Facebook/HD_REVANNA, PTI