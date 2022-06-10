RS Elections: JD(S) Slams Congress After Drawing A Blank; 'Can Trust Anybody But Not Them'

Janata Dal (Secular) on June 10 slammed Congress after the former drew a blank in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka. JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said that Congress' intention is not about fighting but about having agendas.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Tanveer Ahmed said, "You can trust anybody but not Congress. Congress doesn't let regional parties survive. Their intention is not about fighting but having their agendas. Regarding permanent divorce with Congress, we were never married together. There were just temporary adjustments."

He added, "I don't think we'll have any more adjustments with the Congress which deserves to be dumped into the dustbin. They brought a candidate called Mansoor in the name of the Muslim community but they destroyed that gentleman's future. They destroyed our candidate. They played dirty politics. In all the states Congress now needs to be searched with binoculars."

Karnataka: 3 from BJP win, Congress nets one seat; JD(S) 0

The ruling BJP in Karnataka had the last laugh as it won all the three Rajya Sabha seats it had contested in, out of a total of four from the state, that went for polls on June 10 while the Indian National Congress managed to bag only one of the two seats to which it had fielded its candidates.

The JD(S) had fought for one seat despite not having enough votes, failed to win any, as the grand old party did not accept its request for support in the name of secularism.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP, and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh of Congress were declared victorious by the poll officials after the counting of votes.

There was suspense over the outcome of the contest for the fourth seat since all three political parties fielded candidates despite the fact that none of them had enough votes to win.

Siroya (BJP's third candidate), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress' second candidate), and D Kupendra Reddy (JDS' lone candidate) fought it out for the fourth seat.

Image: PTI, Republic World