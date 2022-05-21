RS MP Rakesh Sinha Slams Rahul Gandhi Over LAC Remarks In London; 'He Should Go To Italy'

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed the 'Ideas for India' conclave in the United Kingdom and remarked on the future of India. Speaking at the London-based event, Gandhi stated that ‘India as a union of states, is under attack.’ The Wayanad MP further compared the India-China standoff in Ladakh with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Following this, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Rakesh Sinha has now lambasted the Congress leader and stated that ‘he should go to Italy.’

Speaking to Republic TV about Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, Rakesh Sinha said that the Wayanad MP did not understand India and accused him of maligning the country’s image abroad. “Rahul Gandhi should go to Italy. He does not understand India. Rahul is maligning the image of India in the world,” the MP said.

Rahul Gandhi is defending China: Sinha

Further speaking about Rahul’s remarks, Sinha said that the Congress leader was defending China and undermining India’s borders. “He is spreading misinformation over India’s foreign policy abroad. It seems that Rahul Gandhi is the ambassador of China. He is defending China,” Rakesh Sinha told Republic TV.

“Our borders are secured. No one can disturb our territorial integrity,” the BJP leader further added while responding to Rahul Gandhi’s comments over report of China building a second bridge over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. Following the development, the Congress leader had said that India's national security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the nation.

Meanwhile, Sinha went on to take a jibe at the Congress party over Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the BJP and said, “Congress is playing politics of polarization. We all know how Congress initiated the 1984 riots.” The BJP spokesperson, while furthering his tirade over the Wayanad MP's London remarks, called him an “immature and part-time politician.”

Rahul Gandhi rakes up LAC issue in London

Slamming India's foreign policy, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the conclave in London, compared the India-China standoff in Ladakh with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Addressing the conference, Gandhi claimed that China has created a situation in Ladakh similar to what Russia is doing in Dobass, but the Narendra Modi government doesn’t want to talk about it. Citing reports of Chinese aggression on the border and China’s construction of a second bridge on Pangong Lake, Gandhi said the Narendra Modi government avoids discussing the topic.

"The Russians tell Ukraine that we do not accept your territorial integrity. We refuse to believe that the two districts are yours, we are going to strike those two districts to ensure that you break ties with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Now compare what is happening in Ukraine with what is happening in Ladakh. Please see, the situation is the same in both the places," the Congress MP said while speaking at the conclave in London.

Image: TWITTER/ ANI