RS Polls: BJP's Ram Kadam Urges EC To Disqualify 2 Votes Of MVA MLAs; Assures BJP Victory

As the voting for the Rajya Sabha election concluded on Friday, BJP leader from Maharashtra, Ram Kadam on Friday raised objections to two votes of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the BJP leader has requested the Returning Officer to disqualify the votes of MVA MLAs Yashomati Thakur (Congress) and Jitendra Awhad (NCP) as they revealed their ballot paper to the polling agents of their parties, thereby violating norms. Ram Kadam claimed that they will have to take up the issue to the court if they didn't receive justice. He also assured the victory of the BJP candidate.

"One thing we need to understand, there are CCTV cameras on the premises, a video camera of the election commission and recorded clips are also present, which needs to be investigated as cabinet ministers Yashomati Thakur and Jitendra Awhad have revealed their ballot papers to the other members. According to the rules, if any members, shows their ballot papers to any other members, in that case, their vote will be counted invalid. As far as their allegations against the BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, he did not touch at all and the footage is also available. In order to politicise the issue, they are making false accusations. This is absolutely ludicrous," Ram Kadam told Republic TV.

BJP leader further said, "We will take up the issue with Election officers, if they give us justice, then it's fine, but if they don't then we will be compelled to go to the Court".

On being asked if the BJP will be able to win the polls, Kadam said, "In 1998 when the Rajya Sabha Elections were held in Maharashtra, a tradition was made in which all the parties used to come together and find an amicable solution. Why was the tradition broken this year? Who is responsible for that? The arrogance of the MVA government is the main reason and our three candidates will definitely win the elections."

Parties from Maharashtra contest for sixth Rajya Sabha seat

In Maharashtra, 6 seats are currently vacant due to the retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Congress' Vikas Mahatme, and P Chidambaram. The terms of NCP MP Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also end on June 10.

The BJP has fielded Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and ex-Member of Parliament Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena has placed two candidates - Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. NCP has renominated Praful Patel, while Congress has Imran Pratapgarhi. The battle for the sixth seat is between BJP's Mahadik and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

(Image: PTI/Republic)