RS Polls: Congress In A Fix As Abhay Singh Chautala Pledges Support To Kartikeya Sharma

In a setback for the Congress in Haryana Rajya Sabha polls ahead of voting on Friday, June 10, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala pledged support for the independent and BJP supported candidate Kartikeya Sharma. Two seats are vacant for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, whereas three candidates are in the fray. While the BJP has more than the required number to get their candidate sailing through, INLD's decision has spelt trouble for Congress candidate Ajay Maken. The party has a strength of 31 MLAs in the assembly, which is also the number required for Rajya Sabha qualification, however, the party has few disgruntled MLAs, which has put Maken in a spot.

According to sources, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi could vote against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10. Moreover, 2-3MLAs close to Bishnoi could also cross-vote in favour of an independent candidate in Haryana. It's important to note MLA Bishnoi was also missing from the meeting of the Congress party at Deepender Singh Hooda's residence in Delhi, a few days back.

Haryana MLAs to arrive in Chandigarh hours before voting for RS election

The Haryana MLAs have left Raipur to leave for Chandigarh and will arrive hours before the voting for the Haryana Rajya Sabha election on June 10, according to sources quoted by PTI. The BJP-JJP MLAs remained lodged at a resort in Chandigarh for the second day as the contest for the RS elections sharpened.

The contest for the Haryana RS elections spiced up after independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma filed the nomination and entered the fray causing trouble for Congress' Ajay Maken as the Congress party has just the required number of MLAs for winning the RS seat, however, the contest will go down to the wire as Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala has pledged support for the independent MLA.

The BJP has fielded former Minister Krishan Lal Panwar while Ajay Maken is the Congress nominee. BJP has 40 MLAs and thus Panwar has a safe passage through, however, it will be a tough contest for Ajay Maken and Kartikeya Sharma and they will have to muster up support from other parties and independents.

Image: PTI