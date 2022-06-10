RS Polls: In Maharashtra, MVA Confident Of Win; Asserts 'AIMIM, SP Always Been With Us'

While the polling for 16 Rajya Sabha seats across four states – Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka is presently underway, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra on Friday exuded confidence in its four candidates winning the Rajya Sabha polls.

As several state MLAs started reaching the Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai for elections, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reiterated the party's claims and said, "All four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win. We have full support."

Similarly, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who was also seen outside the Vidhan Sabha, said that all four candidates fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win in the first preference vote itself.

Speaking on the same lines, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh also spoke to ANI on the polling day and exuded confidence over MVA's numbers and strength further adding, "All the candidates from MVA are going to win. AIMIM and SP have always been with us. Everything has become clear today.”

Notably, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday while speaking after a meeting of MLAs of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had also expressed his confidence in his party candidates' victory.

"No matter how hard anyone tries, Maha Vikas Aghadi's all 4 candidates will go to Delhi as Rajya Sabha MPs. Maharashtra has a tradition of decency, and the same should be maintained by the opposition too," CM Thackeray said after the meeting.

BJP is also confident of winning the Rajya Sabha election

On one hand, while the ruling MVA in association with other opposition parties is preparing to defeat BJP in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also confident of winning the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking on the same, Maharashtra LoP Pravin Darekar had said, “The BJP candidates will win.”

In an immediate reaction to the BJP's claims, Congress Maharashtra president Nana Patole took a jibe and said that he does not understand the basis of the BJP’s claims.

“…Our strength is more, so all the four MVA candidates will win. (Even) if two MLAs are not allowed to vote, the number of 41 MLAs will be sufficient to elect a Rajya Sabha MP,” he said.

Patole also said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended its support to the MVA.

Rajya Sabha election underway across four states

Voting for electing the members of the Upper House of the Parliament for 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states has already begun on Friday amid fears of 'horse-trading' and 'cross-voting'.

In Maharashtra, while Congress has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls, NCP has fielded Praful Patel for the seat. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar are also in the running. On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Dr Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal, and Dhananjay Mahadik from the state.

