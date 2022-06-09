RS Polls: Kuldeep Bishnoi Likely To Vote Against Congress & Back Independent Candidates

In what could be a setback to Congress a day before the Rajya Sabha elections, senior Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has decided to back independent candidates instead of voting for his own party. As per sources, he will not be voting in favour of Congress candidate Ajay Maken. Not only Bishnoi, but as per sources, there are 3 to 4 more top leaders of Congress who will be voting against the party.

Adampur MLA Bishnoi is believed to be upset with the recent appointment of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's close aide Udai Bhan as the Haryana Congress president. He skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which was attended by Maken and didn't attend Congress' Chintan Shivir which was organised in Udaipur. He also sought time to meet Rahul Gandhi to decide the future course of action after his return from abroad but the meeting didn't happen.

#BREAKING | SCOOP: Congress faces massive setback ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi to back Independent candidate.



Watch here-https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/Ip4HPJZmYF — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

'Won't take any decision without meeting Rahul Gandhi': Kuldeep Bishnoi

Earlier this week, MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi stated that he won't take any decision without meeting Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that he will vote following the voice of his conscience and won't participate in any party event until his issue is resolved by the party high command.

When Kuldeep Bishnoi was questioned about casting vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, he said, "I have been a strong congressman I have not decided about it. I will vote on the voice of conscience. One should not vote at the behest of anyone. Wherever there is a hung, the BJP benefits. I will not vote under any pressure. I will not participate in any Congress program until we sit down and talk. I will not take any decision without meeting Rahul Gandhi as currently he is abroad."

However, after returning from abroad, Rahul Gandhi did not meet Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Rajya Sabha elections

A total of 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states are going to the polls on June 10. In Haryana, 2 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Dushyant Gautam and Independent MP Subhash Chandra. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, BJP and JJP have 40 and 10 seats respectively, whereas Congress has 31 MLAs.

Moreover, there are 7 Independents and one MLA belonging to the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party. On the basis of their current strength in the Assembly, BJP and Congress were poised to bag one seat of the Upper House each.

(Image: PTI/ANI)