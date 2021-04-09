Last Updated:

RS Prasad Invokes MVA's 'vasooli Venture' As Rahul Gandhi & Cong Claim Vaccine Shortage

RS Prasad questioned why had former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi not taken the vaccine made available by the government yet, reacting to his letter to PM

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday assured that India is not facing 'vaccine starvation' as claimed by the former Congress chief. Downplaying Rahul Gandhi's letter to PM Modi demanding an embargo on COVID-19 vaccines exportation, RS Prasad questioned why had the former Congress chief not taken the vaccine made available by the government yet. The Union Minister also shut the noise over vaccine shortage in Congress-ruled states and asserted that there is no shortage in COVID vaccines but in the commitment of the state administrations towards health care. 

In a series of tweets on Friday, Ravi Shankar Prasad also invoked the scandalous extortion racket under the MVA government in Maharashtra which has now come to the fore. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's letter to the PM, the Union Minister remarked that the former Congress chief needs to write a letter to his party's state government's to stop their 'vasooli ventures' and concentrate on administering COVID vaccines. 

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking for vaccination to be opened for "everyone who needs it" and a "halt to vaccine exports immediately." Gandhi also asked the government to expedite the approval of other vaccinations saying that the scientific community's and vaccine suppliers' efforts had been hampered by the Central Government's inadequate "implementation and oversight."

Rajasthan, Maharashtra claim vaccine shortage 

Following Maharashtra's claims of vaccine shortage, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the stock of COVID-19 vaccine in the state will be exhausted in the next 2 days. Highlighting that Rajasthan has administered 86,89,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, Gehlot has urged the Prime Minister to deliver another 30 lakh doses to the state to ensure the continuation of the immunization drive. Gehlot's letter comes a day after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed politics over vaccination, laying down figures of India's vaccine distribution. 

On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that state has only two days of COVID-19 vaccine stock left. Claiming that states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, etc. have been given more vaccines in comparison with population and COVID-19 cases, he stated that Maharashtra has been given only 7.5 lakh vaccine doses in the latest allotment. While acknowledging that the Centre had increased this limit to 17 lakh, Tope opined that this was not enough as the state is vaccinating approximately 6 lakh people every day.

