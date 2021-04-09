RS Prasad Invokes MVA's 'vasooli Venture' As Rahul Gandhi & Cong Claim Vaccine Shortage

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday assured that India is not facing 'vaccine starvation' as claimed by the former Congress chief. Downplaying Rahul Gandhi's letter to PM Modi demanding an embargo on COVID-19 vaccines exportation, RS Prasad questioned why had the former Congress chief not taken the vaccine made available by the government yet. The Union Minister also shut the noise over vaccine shortage in Congress-ruled states and asserted that there is no shortage in COVID vaccines but in the commitment of the state administrations towards health care.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Ravi Shankar Prasad also invoked the scandalous extortion racket under the MVA government in Maharashtra which has now come to the fore. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's letter to the PM, the Union Minister remarked that the former Congress chief needs to write a letter to his party's state government's to stop their 'vasooli ventures' and concentrate on administering COVID vaccines.

After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full time lobbying? First he lobbied for fighter plane companies by trying to derail India’s acquisition programme. Now he is lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

Fighting a pandemic is not a one trick game. Apart from vaccination, there needs to be adequate focus on testing, tracing & treating. Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that he doesn’t understand all this and his ignorance is compounded by his arrogance. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

Rahul Gandhi must know that shortage in Congress ruled states is not of vaccines but of basic commitment towards health care. He should write letters to his party’s governments to stop their vasooli ventures & concentrate on administering the lakhs of vaccines they r sitting upon — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

India is not facing vaccine starvation but Shri Gandhi is facing attention starvation. Why has Rahul Gandhi not yet taken vaccine?Is it an oversight or he doesnt want it or has he already taken one in many of his undisclosed trips to foreign locations but doesnt want to disclose? — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking for vaccination to be opened for "everyone who needs it" and a "halt to vaccine exports immediately." Gandhi also asked the government to expedite the approval of other vaccinations saying that the scientific community's and vaccine suppliers' efforts had been hampered by the Central Government's inadequate "implementation and oversight."

Rajasthan, Maharashtra claim vaccine shortage

Following Maharashtra's claims of vaccine shortage, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the stock of COVID-19 vaccine in the state will be exhausted in the next 2 days. Highlighting that Rajasthan has administered 86,89,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, Gehlot has urged the Prime Minister to deliver another 30 lakh doses to the state to ensure the continuation of the immunization drive. Gehlot's letter comes a day after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed politics over vaccination, laying down figures of India's vaccine distribution.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that state has only two days of COVID-19 vaccine stock left. Claiming that states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, etc. have been given more vaccines in comparison with population and COVID-19 cases, he stated that Maharashtra has been given only 7.5 lakh vaccine doses in the latest allotment. While acknowledging that the Centre had increased this limit to 17 lakh, Tope opined that this was not enough as the state is vaccinating approximately 6 lakh people every day.