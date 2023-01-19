RS Prasad Launches All Out Attack On CM Nitish Over Halting Train In Buxar; ‘He Himself..'

Launching an all-out attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed the JD(U) supremo for halting the train in Bihar for his convoy. Terming the stoppage of the train ‘wrong’, Prasad stated that Nitish Kumar should know the rules and regulations as he himself was the Minister for Railways.

“If trains were stalled for the passage of his convoy, it’s wrong. He has been the Union Minister for Railways himself and he should know the rules and regulations,” the BJP leader said criticising the Bihar Chief Minister.

Prasad’s statements came after a controversy erupted following the allegations that a train was halted in Bihar’s Buxar district in order to ensure that Nitish Kumar’s convoy passes uninterrupted.

‘Opposition unity fizzled,’ claims Ravi Shankar Prasad

Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that he (Nitish Kumar) was not invited to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s public meeting in Telangana’s Khammam town. Prasad’s comments came a day after BRS conducted a public meeting in Telangana in an aspiration to form a third front ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024.

The event saw the participation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party of India's D Raja.

Claiming that the Opposition unity has been weakened, Prasad said, “There are no takers for Nitish Kumar. He was not even invited for the KCR-led BRS rally that took place in Telangana on January 18. It seems that the Opposition’s unity has fizzled.”

‘Nitish’s authority is over': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Responding to the controversy stirred by the Bihar Education Minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar, Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Nitish Kumar’s authority is coming to end as he can not even dare to take an action against his minister who spoke against Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

“Nitish Kumar cannot even dare to take action against his minister who spoke against Ramcharitmanas. His authority is over. BJP will not tolerate a government which speaks against Ramcharitmanas,” the saffron party leader stated.