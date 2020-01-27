Protestors Attempt To Create 'Shaheen Bagh' In Mumbai; Ravi Shankar Prasad Alleges A Plot

While emphasizing on the issue of Shaheen Bagh protests holding the city to ransom, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday also mentioned a protest recently staged in Mumbai which was inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests.

"Those talking about constitutional nationalism should understand the core values of the Constitution. I am proud that our party takes pride in India's inheritance and values. We want these issues should be kept in mind during the Delhi elections. Those people are staging protests causing inconvenience to civilians despite police appealing to them. And now I saw that in Mumbai also a hundred people have come together to protest and to create a Shaheen Bagh like spirit. It's a plot. This should be understood by the nation", said RS Prasad while addressing the media.

About the Mumbai protest

The Shaheen Bagh protests which have been going on from one and a half months have caused massive inconvenience to civilians during their transit. Ambulance services are also affected due to the blockade by Shaheen Bagh protestors. Inspired by the protesters of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women in large numbers took to streets in Madanpura in Mumbai, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), and it is to this that the minister was referring.

The protests continued through the wee hours on Monday with women raising slogans like "We all are one" and "Azadi".

"A few women had started this protest, and now we have also joined it. We are holding the protest after getting inspired by the women of Shaheen Bagh", said a law student who participated in the Mumbai protest.

"I want to ask Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah if we are anti-nationals? They have stated that women protesting at Shaheen Bagh are anti-national. Our rights are being taken away from us," said another protestor despite government's repeated assurances that no Muslim will be ousted due to CAA as the Act is about giving citizenship to religious minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and not about snatching citizenship from Indians.

