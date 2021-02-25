RS Prasad Opens Up On Guidelines For OTT & Social Media; Affirms Commitment To Free Speech

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad opened up on the guidelines for regulating OTT platforms, social media and online news. Stressing that the Union government is committed to freedom of speech and expression including criticism of the government, he mentioned that an institutional grievance redressal mechanism will be available now. Thereafter, he summed up the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in a nutshell.

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "A significant social media company must have a grievance officer, a proper enforcement officer, a proper contact person- all resident in India. The second important thing is- who is the originator of the mischief? Who started it- across the border or in India? Who was that in the case of mayhem to security of India- you please disclose that. And thirdly have a voluntary mechanism of verification of the account."

"As a print journalist, you follow the Press Council of India. The same you follow in digital media. As regards the OTT, we have said that we will not intervene. You have a self-certification mechanism in 5 categories- 13 years and below and thereafter. And if there is a grievance, have a grievance portal and also another portal which you create of judges and eminent persons," he added.

'Double standard is plainly not acceptable'

On this occasion, Prasad also justified the necessity for the Centre to frame these rules. He revealed, "There have been court orders in the last two-three years. My parliamentary friends had a debate on fake news and abuse of social media and asked me on the floor of the Rajya Sabha in 2018 to reinforce it. My Secretary IT has given a commitment to the Supreme Court that we will improve the guidelines apart from consultations etc." Moreover, he made it clear that social media companies cannot indulge in double standards.

To buttress his point, the BJP leader said, "In the event of attack on the Capitol, action must be taken and the social media takes a strong position in support of the police action. Because it is a vibrant symbol of democracy. But when in India an attack takes place on the Red Fort where our PM unfurls the national flag, they say we are giving space to the attackers for their freedom. This double standard is plainly not acceptable."

