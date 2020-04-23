RS Prasad Strongly Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami, Demands Action Against Attackers

On Thursday, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly condemned the physical attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami. He called upon the Maharashtra police to take action against the attackers. Many Union Ministers including MoS Home G Kishan Reddy have also condemned the attack.

Deeply condemn the violent physical attack on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami and his wife. State Police must take lawful action against the attackers. https://t.co/nWTF7O53iG — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 23, 2020

Read: Mumbai Police Won't Name Youth Cong In Arnab's FIR Despite Attackers Confessing To Officer

The physical attack on Arnab

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house in the wee hours of Thursday as he and Samyabrata were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat. Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of Mumbai police and are being questioned.

They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack.

Read: Journalist Fraternity Extends Support To Arnab Goswami, Condemn Attack By Congress Goons

FIR registered

Many hours later, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai informed on Thursday that an FIR had been registered against two individuals under Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the FIR has no mention of the involvement of the Youth Congress despite the complaint copy clearly mentioning the details about the Congress link. In the complaint, Arnab wrote, "Congress leader Alka Lamba's celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised questions about her accountability in several cases."

Read: 'Arnab Goswami Won't Budge' Says Maj. Gaurav Arya; Pradeep Bhandari Questions Sonia Gandhi

Read: Chandrababu Naidu Condemns The Attack On Arnab Goswami; Urges Maha Govt To Intevene