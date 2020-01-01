Citing Constitution, RS Prasad Tears Into States Going Against CAA Implementation

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reminded states opposing the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act to abide by their Constitutional obligation and enforce laws rightfully passed by Parliament. Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking scrapping of the CAA, and other non-BJP states have indicated similar steps too. In a major announcement, he also confirmed that the Home Ministry is looking into the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the violence during anti-CAA protests.

"A lot of state governments, purely because of political consideration and vote bank politics, are making public declarations that they will not enforce CAA. We gently remind them please get proper legal advice. You took office by swearing on the Constitution," the law minister said.

Law Minister cites Constitution

RS Prasad cited three articles of the Constitution to back his appeal. He said these provisions allow the Parliament as a sovereign entity to frame federal laws on matters like citizenship and the states are hence obligated to implement CAA. Asserting the CAA is "perfectly legal and constitutional", the law minister urged the states to not flout the constitution.

"Article 245: the laws passed by Parliament are applicable to the entire country."

"Article 246: Parliament has got exclusive power to make laws with regards to the Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. And entry 17 of List 1 of Seventh Schedule clearly states that Parliament has got complete sovereign power to pass any law relating to citizenship and naturalisation."

"Article 256 says, 'Obligation of States and the Union The executive power of every State shall be so exercised as to ensure compliance with the laws made by Parliament and any existing laws which apply in that State'."

PFI activities under MHA scanner

When asked by Republic TV over the alleged involvement of PFI in the violence plaguing anti-CAA protests, RS Prasad confirmed that the government is investigating the matter through the Ministry of Home Affairs. "It's true that the role of PFI is showing up. Home Ministry will take up the issue. They have close ties to SIMI (Students' Islamic Movement of India) and are allegedly involved in criminal activities."

Republic investigates PFI

Republic TV carried out a thorough investigation to uncover the truths around the violent anti-CAA agitation of the last few weeks. We found that barring few protests which were peaceful in nature, most of the protests that took place in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh were completely instigated. Organisations like PFI-SDPI played an important role in stoking fire.

