RS Prasad: 'When Sena Breaks Out Of 30-yr Old Alliance, Is That Not Murder Of Democracy?'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday, November 23, during a press briefing, said, "It is being said that democracy is being murdered. So when Shiv Sena breaks its 30-year-old friendship with BJP and joins hands with its arch-rivals Congress and NCP, then is it not the murder of democracy?" (sic)

He further asked, "If a large section of NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar decides to support the Devendra Fadnavis-led government for a stable government in Maharashtra, then is it the murder of democracy?"

'Conspiracy to control India's financial capital'

According to Ravi Shankar Prasad, "This new alliance will provide a stable and clean government. Mumbai happens to be the financial capital of India. This was a conspiracy to control India’s financial capital by the back door.”

Fadnavis takes oath as Maha-CM

In a major political twist in the Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM on Saturday, November 23. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra.

BJP-Shiv Sena's political war

Just after the assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the chief minister's position in Maharashtra. While Shiv Sena had said the chief minister's position should be equally divided between the parties as per the 50:50 formula, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any such agreement. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the NCP won 54 seats and Congress secured 45 seats. After the fallout with BJP, Shiv Sena sought Congress' support to form a government in Maharashtra, as BJP backed out. While the party failed to do so in the given deadline, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had announced a President's Rule on November 12.

