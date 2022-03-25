RS proceedings adjourned briefly amidst uproar over BJP raising Birbhum deaths

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly on Friday after TMC MPs trooped into the well of the House protesting against BJP member Roopa Ganguly's insinuations of political killings in West Bengal.

Ganguly broke down as she raised the issue of eight people, including two children, being burnt to death in the state's Birbhum district, saying to be born in West Bengal is not a crime.

During the Zero Hour (morning session), she raised the issue of deaths in Bogtui village of Birbhum and demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state.

"(People) were burnt to death.... There is no trust in police," Ganguly said, adding that the autopsy report points out that the victims were first beaten up and locked up, before being burnt to death.

She termed the incident "mass killing" and also referred to other "political killings" in the state.

"West Bengal is a part of India. Roopa Ganguly demands President's Rule in the state. We have a right to live. It is not a crime to be born in West Bengal," the BJP member said as she broke down.

As she raised the matter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members started protesting and countered the allegations.

Some of them trooped into the well raising slogans.

The members on the treasury benches too got engaged in counter-sloganeering.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to restore order in the House, but the protesting members were unrelenting.

The deputy chairman then adjourned the proceedings for about 25 minutes till 12.10 pm.

After the brief adjournment, the House went ahead with the scheduled Question Hour.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village in a case of suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's killing. PTI KKS NKD ANZ RC

