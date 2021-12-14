RS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over suspension of MPs

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM on Tuesday as opposition members vociferously protested over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs from the House.

Soon after laying of the listed papers, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for members to raise their Zero Hour mentions.

However, opposition party members started raising slogans against the government and some of them trooped into the Well of the House. They were demanding revocation of the suspension of the 12 MPs.

Several MPs made their Zero Hour references as well as Special Mentions amid slogan-shouting by protesting members. The Chair did not permit members who were in the Well of the House to raise Zero Hour mentions.

As the protest continued, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM just before the start of the scheduled Question Hour.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House. PTI MJH NKD NKD DV DV

