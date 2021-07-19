RSP Calls Pegasus Row An International Conspiracy; 'nobody Wants To Know More About Rahul'

Senior BJP leader and former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday denied snooping charges levelled against the government over the Pegasus project report published by an international consortium of media houses, calling it an international conspiracy. He also accused the Opposition of snooping on its own party leaders. The BJP leader also questioned the timing of the Pegasus 'snoopgate' row, coming as it did at the start of a Parliament session.

Attacking the main Opposition party, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Congress a party which demands evidence of Airstrikes, surgical strikes, which creates confusion on Galwan situation. What can be expected from Congress?"

RSP refutes baseless 'snoopgate' claims

"BJP strongly refutes, condemns the baseless and bereft of political propriety comments levelled by Congress against the BJP. It is a new low for a party that has ruled India for more than 50 years," he said.

The former minister accused Congress of snooping on its own party leaders and said, "What can be expected from the Congress which bugged its own ministers when it was in power? The same Congress snooped on Pranab Mukherjee."

Prasad also questioned the timing of the Pegasus claim by the Opposition. "How has the Pegasus surfaced right before the monsoon session of the parliament? Is this a conspiracy?" he questioned.

RSP reacts to Rahul Gandhi being a Pegasus Target

Responding to the reports of Rahul Gandhi allegedly being one of the Pegasus targets, the Patna Sahib MP said, "Honestly, nobody wants to know more about Rahul whose facts are out in public domain."

He maintained that Congress is using these claims to open a new front against the government. "Congress wants to highlight this report as it is failing in several states," he said.

Former IT Minister calls it an international conspiracy

The former IT minister called it an international conspiracy to malign India as it moves forward. "Are some wary about India's progression on all fronts? If over 45 countries use Pegasus then why India is being targeted?" he asked.

The BJP leader also exposed the 'anti-India agenda' of Amnesty International. "When they were asked to disclose their international funding, they ran away from India," he recounted.

Pouncing the fake media groups, Prasad said, "Isn't it true that The Wire puts fake Stories? The same Wire spun stories around Justice Loya."

Report infers Indian govt spied on citizens

According to some media reports, the names of over 300 Indian citizens, including 40 Indian journalists, three major opposition leaders, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and businessmen appeared in the list of targets for surveillance by Pegasus spyware.

The Pegasus software is a spyware developed by private Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group to hack smartphones and computers in order to collect data and serve it to a third party. The spyware gathers data without the consent of the person. The NGO group says it sells its product only to "vetted governments".

Meanwhile, the NSO group has denied the misuse of Pegasus software. The leaked database that allegedly contained 50,000 targeted phone numbers globally was accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International and was shared with 16 media organisations.

"After checking their claims, we firmly deny the false allegations made in their report. Their sources have supplied them with information which has no factual basis, as evident by the lack of supporting documentation for many of their claims. In fact, these allegations are so outrageous and far from reality, that NSO is considering a defamation lawsuit," it stated.