RSS-affiliate Denies 'ideological' Link After Training Was Cancelled Due To Cong Objection

Explaining the circumstances under which the Mumbai University cancelled its training session, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Director-General Ravindra Sathe, on Sunday, said that the training was not related to the RSS-ideology. He said that the training had been related to capability building and was pre-arranged 5 months ago. Moreover, he stated that Mumbai University had claimed technical reasons for the cancellation after a Congress leader had objected to the RSS-linked think tank's session.

"Our institution has been working in training and research for the past 38 years. We had sent a proposal about 5 months ago for training to the Mumbai University and had to finalise on a date. We started capacity building training on January 31 - which does not have anything related to ideology. This 2-day training enhanced communication skills, reading-writing skills, leadership skills and imparted information on University Act," he said to Republic TV.

He added, "Training was completed on January 31 and halfway through on February 1. Then we got a call from Vice Chancellor's office telling us to stop the training, so we stopped it. They said that we had to stop due to technical reasons." BJP has condemned this cancellation.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai University (MU) called off midway its two-day training workshop meant for its senior officials being held at RSS-affiliated Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini after a Congress leader objected to it saying the institute did not have expertise. The workshop, which began on Friday at the Prabodhini at Uttan village in Bhayander of neighbouring Thane district, was abruptly called off on Saturday. Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajeev Satav, had objected to the training session and raised the issue with Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

You swiftly acted upon my tweet and ensured that training of officers at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini gets cancelled. This is an action in the interest of state.



This also underlines that our MVA government is people's oriented and dutiful.



— Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) February 1, 2020

Earlier in December, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray overturned a duty waiver approved by the previous Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government to the RSS affiliate - Research for Resurgence Foundation in Nagpur, as per sources. Sources report that the Nagpur-based research facility was exempted from paying stamp duty and registration charges for its 105-hectare land deal by the Fadnavis government on September 9, ahead of the State Assembly polls. The foundation aims to promote research for the 'Bharatiya context', according to its official website.

