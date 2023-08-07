RSS-affiliate Hopes UCC Will Protect Tribal Customs, Says Some Using Tribals As Shield

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposal moved by the 22nd Law Commission to seek views of public and religious organisations saw Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVK) to express hope that the code will safeguard customary tribal laws. The group also accused certain groups with vested interests of using tribal communities as a shield for opposing the UCC. The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a single code governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, child custody, alimony, and polygamy for all religious communities.

Various minority communities, including some tribal groups, have opposed the UCC, citing concerns about its impact on their distinct customs and traditions. Scheduled Tribes (STs) account for over 8.6 percent of India's population, as per the 2011 Census. These groups have their own customary laws, some of which have been codified in certain states.

Probable parts of the Uniform Civil Code that might see contention with tribal customary laws include the minimum age of marriage, polygamy/polyandry, and succession, which significantly influence the unique identities of different ST groups based on tribe, region and state. For instance, among members of the Gond community, if a husband passes away, a responsible person takes on the responsibility of caring for the widow. While the law permits only one wife, tribal customs allow multiple marriages.

The ABVK has said that those opposing the UCC are using tribal communities as pretext to further their interests. They emphasise that the UCC aims to accommodate all religious laws, ensuring the preservation of tribal customary laws when the UCC is implemented.

The Law Commission is currently working on drafting the UCC, taking into consideration the diverse perspectives of various communities, including tribal groups. As discussions continue, the protection of tribal customary laws remains a crucial topic of concern and consideration.