RSS Affiliated Bodies Participate In Key Meeting Chaired By Bhagwat & JP Nadda In Gujarat

A National Coordination Committee meeting of various organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is being held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from January 5 to 7. The meeting is being chaired by BJP president JP Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

About 150 delegates of 25-odd organisations affiliated to the Sangh will share their experiences, feedback and information with each other, at the three-day meeting that is being held at the Karnavati University campus in Gandhinagar.

Office bearers from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are also attending the meeting. They will give feedback from the ground to RSS chief Bhagwat and others. Nadda’s visit to Gujarat for the national meetings comes ahead of local body polls that were postponed in the state due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Besides Bhagwat and Nadda, RSS 'Sarkaryavah' (general secretary) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, and top leaders of the All-India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, ABVP, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Vishwa Hindu Parishad etc. will also participate in the coordination meeting.

Agenda for the RSS meet

Current affairs including the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi, upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, the functioning of governments is likely to be taken up during the committee meeting. The RSS-affiliate bodies will share their experiences of the pandemic period, which saw many new people joining them, even from distant areas.

The organisations have made plans for their expansion through new contacts, which will also be discussed. Besides this, talks will also be held on activities such as volunteering and conducting door-to-door campaigns to collect donations from the people for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

