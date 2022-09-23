After incidents of violence were reported following the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) mega crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RRS) claimed that the violence triggered by the PFI simply depicts that they do not believe in the democracy and the constitution of the country.

Speaking to Republic TV, a senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar answered a question that gets put forth whenever there is talk of crackdown on PFI, which is 'why not crackdown on RSS also?', and said, "Various governments in past had put a ban on RSS as well, but Sangh never restored to violence. Be it 1948, 1975 or 1992, Sangh always resisted accusations against it peacefully and constitutionally." He further added, "It is important to note that political parties don't collect data on organisations such as PFI, it is actually the Government of India that collects data on the criminal activities of organisations that aim to harm the unity of the country."

"Government's actions on organisations such as PFI is important for holding the constitution, democracy, humanity, unity and development," Kumar said, adding, "The indulgence of party workers in violence signifies that they do not believe in democracy and peace."

BJP leader Satyapal Singh also told Republic TV, "For years there has been a group called PFI in India that always worked towards harming the national integrity of the country." Singh further claimed, "After Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was banned, many of its members joined PFI."

Thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP leader said, "This is the first that such a major crackdown was launched on the group that was working towards harming the harmony in India. I thank and congratulate Home Minister Amit Shah for holding investigation across the country on such a wide level."

NIA's mega crackdown on PFI

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday, September 22, in a joint operation conducted by the NIA, ED and state police forces across 11 states in the country. As many as 300 NIA officers were involved in the raids at over 80 locations across the country. Officials said the searches were taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

Following the crackdown, activists of PFI on Thursday staged protests across Kerala against the raids carried out in their organisations' offices, houses of leaders and other premises by multi-agencies led by the NIA for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Notably, the members of the organisation announced 'dawn to dusk' Hartal (strike) in Kerala against the NIA raids.

Incidents of violence was also reported from Thiruvananthapuram, wherein one auto-rickshaw and a car were allegedly damaged by people supporting the state-wise strike called today by the PFI over NIA raids, news agency ANI reported.