'RSS, BJP-poison': Mallikarjun Kharge Asks Voters To Keep Them Away From TN, Puducherry

Ahead of elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge launched a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its political progeny Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by comparing it to a type of 'poison' that will lead to death if 'tasted', and requested the voters to keep their 'poisonous ideology' away from the State and the Union Territory, now that they have reached Karnataka.

"RSS and BJP are like poison. If you would taste them, you will definitely die. Somehow they have reached up to Karnataka. Don't allow that poisonous ideology to enter Tamil Nadu & Puducherry", he said.

Amit Shah addresses rally in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the ruling BJP-AIADMK alliance and bolster its chances in the upcoming elections. Addressing a rally in the State, he reminisced of the upliftment of the poor under MGR, which was carried on by Jayalalitha in the subsequent years, and asserted, "Now CM Shri E Palaniswami and Dy CM Shri O Panneerselvam under the guidance of PM Modi are working relentlessly on the principles same principle."

Drawing a sharp contrast between the NDA and UPA, he affirmed that NDA is focused on the path of development, whereas UPA is indulged in corruption. " I am amazed to see that Stalin is talking about corruption, has he forgotten the 2G scam & SunTV scam? " he said while adding that DMK is no longer a political party, in fact, it is unofficially a 'business organisation'.

After Stalin, his next target was Rahul Gandhi, who he pulled up for talking about Jallikattu. "It is Rahul Gandhi who announced the ban on Jallikattu in their 2016 election manifesto. It is Lord Murugan’s grace that they did not come to power otherwise Jallikattu would have been banned," he said.

Having said that, he appealed to the voters to come and teach DMK and Congress in the polls.

Political scenario in Tamil Nadu

Taking a look back at the 2016 election, AIADMK came to power under the leadership of Jayalalitha for a successive term by winning a whopping 135 out of 234 seats in contrast to DMK 98 seats. Things were going smoothly until Jayalalitha passed away later that year, leaving her seat vacant, which needless to say, had many contenders. Firstly, it was filled by O Pannerselvam, but soon after Sasikala got elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the State.

Though in the beginning, Pannerselvam resigned and gave way to her candidature, after some time he began to rebel and things, as he may have thought, worked in his favour when Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate case, but unfortunately, E Palaniswami was picked as his replacement. Things between Pannerselvam and Palaniswami were sour, but on August 21, 2017, let go of their differences and united to pave way for the removal of Sasikala from the party.

In the upcoming elections, the EPS-OPS-led AIADMK has joined hands with the BJP, PMK and other smaller parties to put up strong competition against MK Stalin-led DMK that is working in alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, and come back to power. The DMK that won 38 out of 39 seats in the Lok Sabha elections would, however not be easy to defeat.

