Films are known for their entertainment value, but many a time some of the visuals on-screen impacts someone and stay with them even after their conclusion. Messages shown in film or the learnings taken from them were often cited even by well-known celebrities. This was seen recently when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat mentioned the Irrfan Khan-starrer film Life of Pi to share his views on spirituality.

The veteran leader stated that as depicted in the film, there were always two versions of whether a spiritual force was present in the universe.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat cites Irrfan Khan's Life of Pi to explain spirituality

"There was a very famous movie Life of Pie. It asks a question on whether god exists or not. In science and in spirituality both have the same answer," Bhagwat was quoted as saying at a recent event. "A question has always remained on whether there is anyone running this universe or not. So in that movie, an author is asked the same question, which is one is right. He has been told two stories and he can accept any one of it whichever he finds best and relevant. The author says that God's existence makes more sense and relevance," the leader added.

Life of Pi

For the unversed, the 2012 film Life of Pi is based on Yann Martel's 2001 book of the same name. The plot revolves around a shipwreck, and a survivor on the ship, played by Suraj Sharma, sharing his story with an author, which the former believes will make the latter believe in God.

He shares his story of survival on the ship with animals, where all don't survive and replaces the animals with humans after authorities don't believe the first story. The second story, though is more difficult to hear, after which Pi asks the author which one he preferred. The author selects the first story which had a metaphorical reference to God.

Late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan had played the role of the adult 'Pi' in the film. The film went on win four Oscar awards and was a successful film at the ticket windows.