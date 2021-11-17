RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On 2-day Visit To Bengal To 'accelerate Growth' Of Organisation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to look into the organisational matters there.

A senior RSS official informed PTI that Bhagwat had arrived on Tuesday night and will be in the city till Wednesday. He is scheduled to hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the RSS, which has made inroads into the eastern state.

"He will meet functionaries at the RSS office. Issues related to our organization will be discussed. The visit is aimed at looking into organizational growth of RSS in the state and to discuss various aspects regarding the growth of RSS in Bengal," the senior leader said.

Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Ayodhya

Last month, Bhagwat went on a two-day visit to Ayodhya to take part in the RSS physical training workshop held in Karsewak Puram, the VHP headquarters.

On his arrival, Bhagwat was given a grand welcome at the local RSS office, where stayed for two days. The police had also made tight security arrangements for the RSS chief during his stay here.

Bhagwat visited the famous Hanumangarhi Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi and also took stock of the progress in the construction of the Ram Temple. He met the members and office-bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during his visit there.

