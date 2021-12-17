Following the controversial remarks made by AIMIM leader Ghufran Noor, a top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar slammed the former and called for a code of conduct with actions against those 'who divide people'. Implying that one should not use and malice religion for political gains, Kumar said, "I will pray to God to give him wisdom."

Speaking to Republic TV, Kumar stated, "It is clear that he wants to end brotherhood across the country. He is defying the Indian Constitution and is making the Muslims in the country, criminals and poverty-stricken. There should be a code of conduct for those who fight and divide people in the name of caste religion. We all know- more the population, more the poverty- and criminalisation. It is very shameful for him, this is anti-people of India and anti-India. Reject him and punish him.

"I will pray to God to give him wisdom. He wants to make the country's Muslims illiterate and poor criminals. His statement is against Muslims and Islam," Kumar added.

AIMIM leader urges Muslims to have more children, Asks 'how else will Owaisi become PM?'

Noor created a buzz on Wednesday after he urged a gathering to produce more children as according to the leader, the key to becoming a Prime Minister is to rely on communal vote banks and increasing the Muslim population.

In a video that recently went viral on social media, the AIMIM District President was heard suggesting to fellow men how the community should not adopt family planning measures as advocated by modern society and GoI, as it is 'against' Sharia law. He also linked having more children to gaining votes and electing the desired PM.

"Unless we have kids, how will we rule? How will Owaisi Saab become Prime Minister? How will Shaukat Saab (UP AIMIM President Shaukat Ali) become Chief Minister?" Noor was heard saying in a video clip.

There has been no official reaction to the video from other party leaders including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.