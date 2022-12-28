RSS Doing 'tukde-tukde' Of India, Says Mani Shankar Aiyar; Cong Itself Broken, Claims BJP

In another accusation against the RSS, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Wednesday sparked controversy by alleging that the people of 'Sangh Parivaar' are the ones who're dividing our country into 'tukde-tukde' on the basis of religion, language and caste.

Elaborating on the significance of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Aiyar said, "It's the people of 'Sangh Parivaar' who're dividing India into 'tukde-tukde' on the basis of religion, language and caste. This Bharat Jodo Yatra is against it. We've to fight against the attempts to break the country."

However, the Congress leader's remark on the 'Sangh' did not seem to go well with the BJP and the saffron party responded by saying that instead of uniting India, Rahul Gandhi should focus on uniting his own party.

#WATCH | Delhi: It's the people of 'Sangh Parivaar' who're dividing India into 'tukde-tukde' on the basis of religion, language & caste. This yatra is against it. We've to fight against the attempts to break the country: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar pic.twitter.com/jGbGS6lpEx — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Notably, Aiyar's remarks on the Sangh Parivaar came after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mukherjee of the induction of Article 370 in the Constitution, which gave a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Patel a 'key player' in Article 370: Congress

Responding to BJP national president JP Nadda’s comments during his Coimbatore visit, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh blamed Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee for the induction of Article 370 in the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"My friend Mr Nadda is blissfully unaware of Article 370's history in which Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee were also key players. And wasn't the DMK part of Vajpayee's government?" he tweeted.

My friend Mr Nadda is blissfully unaware of Article 370's history in which Sardar Patel & Shyama Prasad Mookerjee were also key players. And wasnt the DMK part of Vajpayee's government? https://t.co/Nopz05Rlrm — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 27, 2022

The Congress leader's remarks came after Nadda's referred to former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and stated that it was Rahul Gandhi's "great-grandfather" who was ‘instrumental’ in the formation of the idea of Article 370.

BJP's swipe at Congress

Following Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on the RSS, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress leader for his remark and stated that the only time India was broken was during the 1947 partition. The BJP leader further took the swipe at the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for his initiative to unite India while his own party is broken from Rajasthan to Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawala said, "Congress itself is broken from Rajasthan to Karnataka now once again to undermines Sardar Patel. Mani Shankar Aiyyar says Bharat Tuta Hua hai! So Sardar Patel was unable to unite India and Rahul Gandhi will do it? Only time India was broken was due to partition thanks to INC."