'RSS Flag To Become National Flag Someday': BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Stirs Controversy

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has once again raked up controversy when he claimed that the national flag of India will be replaced by the RSS' saffron flag (Bhagwa Dhwaj). He further added that the saffron flag is a symbol of sacrifice. This is not the first time the leader has erupted the controversy, he made a similar remark on the same issue in the month of February. It is pertinent to mention, that Eshwarappa was sacked over the alleged suicide of contractor and Hindu Vahini chief Santosh Patil.

"Respect for saffron didn't begin yesterday or today, it has been respected for thousands of years. The Saffron flag is a sign of sacrifice. RSS flag will become a national flag someday, there is no doubt," said KS Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa also stated, "Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichar' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know".

Further stating that now tricolour has been constitutionally accepted as the national flag, the Minister said, it should be respected by all, and those who don't respect it will be a traitor.

"...we are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will host it on the Red fort, for now, tricolour is our national flag, there is no doubt about it and we all respect it," the former state BJP chief added.

He also made a massive claim over the Gyanvapi row stating that '36,000 temples were destroyed and mosques were built' in their place. While addressing a public rally, the leader gave a clarion call to 'reclaim' all 36,000 temples to the Hindus.

Karnataka contractor death case

Earlier this month, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor and Hindu Vahini chief Santosh Patil, who had alleged that the BJP leader demanded a 40% commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Benagavi district.

Santosh Patil was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, the contractor had blamed Eshwarappa for his death. Patil, in March, had complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and to BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding a 40% commission for the payment. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has demanded Eshwarappa’s arrest and that he should be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

