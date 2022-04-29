In an exclusive scoop that can potentially change the dynamics of Maharashtra politics, Republic TV learnt that RSS has given a go-ahead for a BJP-MNS alliance. As per sources, this was finalised in a meeting that took place in Nagpur on April 21 in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash participated. While BJP is yet to formally take a call on this proposal, such a tie-up can bolster BJP's chances of taking on MVA which comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Sources also revealed that Fadnavis sent a very close emissary to Raj Thackeray on April 24 to convey RSS' green signal. Meanwhile, the MNS chief is likely to reach Lucknow on June 4 where will hold a one-to-one meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he appreciated for removing loudspeakers from mosques. On June 5, both of them are likely to travel to Ayodhya together. However, BJP MLA Ram Kadam maintained that his party is capable of fighting elections on its own and exuded confidence in coming to power in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "At the moment, there are no talks between the two parties about any kind of coming together or alliance. Raj Thackeray has taken on the Hindutva issue that day, it was appreciated by us. But that does not mean that both parties will go for an alliance. We are not appreciating MNS, we are appreciating that they have taken up the Hindutva issue. There are several differences between our functioning styles and ideology."

#BREAKING | Big political alliance on the cards? RSS gives a green signal to BJP and MNS. Tune in for more details here - https://t.co/PHbveT2XTJ pic.twitter.com/gOu8po50Ia — Republic (@republic) April 29, 2022

Speculation about MNS-BJP tie-up

The speculation about a possible BJP-MNS tie-up dates back to the period immediately after the formation of the MVA government in November 2020. In a party meeting held in Pune, Raj Thackery was very critical of Shiv Sena distancing itself from Hindutva, according to sources. The party's turn towards Hindutva gained momentum after it discarded its existing flag - which has three colours - saffron, green and blue. Meanwhile, both ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and fellow BJP MLA Ashish Shelar held "secret meetings" with the MNS chief.

However, there was no development vis-à-vis the alliance talks post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January this year, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil stressed that his party will not form an alliance with MNS for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. But Raj Thackeray's pro-BJP tilt came into focus during his Gudi Padva speech on April 2.

On this occasion, Thackeray mocked Shiv Sena for claiming the Chief Minister's post after the 2019 Assembly polls despite the fact that the BJP top brass had made it clear during the poll campaign that the CM will be from BJP. Moreover, he took a dig at MVA for the arrest of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh. Sparking buzz about a possible alliance with BJP, he also praised the governance model in Yogi Adityanath-led UP. In his Thane rally on April 12, he gave an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.