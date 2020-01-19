RSS Changed- used To Be Honest, Now Modi/Shah-fied: Digvijaya Singh Cites 'Golden Goose'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday targeted the Centre and the RSS over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Digvijaya Singh claimed that the RSS has changed now and it is not the organisation which used to be 'honest".

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a video and wrote that "RSS has been Modi-Shahfied" and now wants people like PM Modi and Amit Shah who can "earn" for them. He also compared them to a "golden goose" and said who will leave a "goose that lay golden eggs"?

'Something extremely FISHY'

Digvijaya also questioned NIA investigation into the case of tainted J&K DySP Davinder Singh who was arrested with three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. In a controversial statement, he said "We don't trust NIA under YK Modi" and demanded the Supreme Court's scrutiny in the investigation. In another tweet, he wrote, "Why Modi Shah Govt didn’t enquire into Devender Singh’s conduct? Something extremely FISHY. NIA investigation has to be under Supreme Court scrutiny. We don’t trust NIA under YK Modi."

'This is unfair'

On Friday, Digvijaya Singh in Bhubaneswar had said, "Davinder Singh has terrorist links but to get him released, the government has handed over the investigation to NIA headed by YC Modi, who had bailed out Amit Shah in Gujarat."

READ | 'Nothing can be more foolish': Sushil Modi slams Digvijaya, Cong for backing Zakir Naik

READ | Centre trying to 'bail out' Davinder Singh: Digvijaya

"Davinder Singh has a mysterious role in the 2002 Parliament attack. Afzal Guru had also indicated in this regard. Singh is also suspected to have a role in the Pulwama attack. Therefore, Davinder Singh's terrorist links should be probed impartially and not by YC Modi," the senior Congress leader said.

Speaking about the CAA and the NRC, he said that the nationwide unrest is likely to continue till the Centre revokes the Citizenship Amendment Act and promises not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. Lashing out at the Centre over Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, "When foreign parliamentary delegations are allowed to visit Kashmir, Indian MPs including Rahul Gandhi are denied entry into the valley. Now, the Centre is sending its ministers to Kashmir. This is unfair."

READ | After Digvijaya Singh insisting on 'Dr Naik', RJD's Tejashwi settles for 'Zakir Naik Ji'

READ | 'People will show papers if PM gives birth docus of parents': Digvijay Singh