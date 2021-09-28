RSS Hits Back At Digvijaya Singh's Remarks, Calls Him A 'political Joke'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday hit back at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh over his comments against RSS school students, calling him a 'political joke.' Speaking to Republic TV, RSS leader Indresh Kumar stated that the Congress had a history of supporting leaders who were anti-India and who attempted to stoke religion for political gains.

"Digvijaya Singh is a political joke, no one has taken him seriously. He is always rejected by his party, and Congress has still kept him because he is an anti-India and pro-Pakistan element. We have seen the same in Punjab Congress, Himachal Congress's Harish Rawat and now Digvijaya Singh. Congress leadership, which has been rejected by the public, also passes such comments. Those rejected by the citizens try to pass remarks over religion and hate for political gains. Digvijay Singh is an example of this," Indresh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an explanation from Singh over his remarks. Speaking to Republic TV NCPCR chief Priyank Kanungo said, "How can you liken young children to rioters? This is strongly condemnable. Children have been traumatised after listening to his remarks. They are in violation of the IPC and we have sought a response."

Digvijaya Singh likens RSS students to 'rioters'

Targetting the RSS once again, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that 'seeds of hatred' were being sown in the minds of young kids at the RSS-backed schools such as -- Saraswati Shishu Mandir. Addressing an event in Bhopal's Neelam Park, Singh added that the RSS does not represent Hinduism and was a misuse of religion for politics. This is not the first time that Digvijaya Singh has attacked the RSS. Previously, he had dubbed the Sangh as 'Taliban'

"From childhood, at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, they sow the seeds of hatred against other religions in the hearts and minds of the people. It is this seed of hatred that further destroys communal harmony, spreads religious mania and riots in the country. The Hindutva of RSS does not represent Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma. They purely misuse religion for politics and it should be opposed," he said.