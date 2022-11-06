RSS Holds Massive Rally In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore After HC Nod; Cancels In Other Places

Two days after the Madras High Court granted permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for holding its march in 44 places out of the proposed 50 places in Tamil Nadu, the right-wing organisation on Sunday, November 6, held a massive march in Cuddalore. Thousands of RSS workers in their uniforms were seen carrying out a march on the streets, along with police officials.

Earlier, RSS did not agree with the terms and conditions placed forward by the Madras HC over their scheduled march, therefore, they cancelled the scheduled march in Chennai and various other locations.

RSS holds rally in Cuddalore

Even though the Madras HC granted permission for the march, it kept forward a few conditions, one being that the rally can be conducted only on compounded premises, and also asked to conduct it without any violence. The court also did not grant permission in six out of 50 proposed locations, including Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Pollachi, and Nagercoil, to avoid communal clashes, that was said to be communally sensitive locations.

However, the RSS earlier expressed disappointment over the verdict and cancelled their march in a few locations. The organisation has also said that it would appeal against the order passed in a higher court.

In a statement, RSS said, "Route marches happen in the open in Kashmir, West Bengal, Kerala and other places. We are not holding our Tamil Nadu route marches on November 6th. We will appeal."