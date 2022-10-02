RSS Holds Mega Rally In Puducherry On Oct 2 After Being Denied Permission In Tamil Nadu

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out a massive rally in Puducherry on Sunday, October 2. Hundreds of RSS workers were seen marching on the streets of the Union Territory, beginning near the Puducherry Balaji Theater, as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.

The rally took place in Puducherry after the Tamil Nadu government denied permission for the RSS rally. Also, the government under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) denied permission to the rally of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Part of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), all allies of the ruling DMK, on October 2, citing concerns over public safety and law and order. This came in the wake of recent violence which erupted after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the Popular Front of India (PFI) on September 22 and 27 and subsequently put a ban on the organization and its affiliates.

Speaking to Republic, Narayanan Thirupathy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, "The DMK is uptight about the growth of the BJP and RSS. RSS always preaches discipline, control, etc, so these people are afraid of them. This is the only reason."

Matter before Madras HC

After RSS was denied permission, despite the Madras High Court giving its nod for a rally, a contempt of court petition was moved. The petition was moved by Karthikeyan, joint secretary of RSS’s Thiruvallur unit, and hearing the same, a single-judge bench of Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, directed the Tamil Nadu police to grant permission to RSS for a march across 49 locations in the state on November 6. He threatened to initiate contempt action against authorities if they violated the order.