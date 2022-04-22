Last Updated:

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Condemns Alwar Demolition; Asserts 'One Community Being Targeted'

A 300-year-old Shiva Temple was demolished using bulldozers in Alwar district's Sarai Mohalla which led to a political faceoff and public outcry.

RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Friday condemned the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in Rajasthan's Alwar and alleged that one section of the community was being targeted.

The RSS leader said that those who want the nation to head towards partition will have to face disappointment. "Hind ek hai, ek rahega (India is united and will remain one)," he said.

"India will be made a country that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subash Chandra Bose dreamt of. No one can stop. Those who want to stop it want to dive the country will not let this happen," Kumar added.

A 300-year-old Shiva Temple was demolished using bulldozers in Alwar district's Sarai Mohalla which led to a political faceoff and public outcry. A complaint has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter.

BJP, Congress trade charges over temple demolition in Alwar's Rajgarh

The BJP and Congress on Friday traded barbs over the demolition of two temples during an anti-encroachment drive in Alwar district's Rajgarh town this week.

While Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia accused the grand old party of being behind the demolition, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra asserted that it was the decision of the city's municipality headed by the saffron party.

Claiming that one of the temples was 300-year-old, Poonia said that all these actions were taken at the behest of the state government. He said that a BJP delegation, comprising Sikar MP Swami Sumedhananad, party's vice president Narayan Singh Dewal and MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, will visit Rajgarh and give him a report in three days.

Dismissing Poonia's allegations, Dotasra accused BJP of misleading people and playing politics over religion. He claimed that the proposal of demolition was passed by the Rajgarh municipality board headed by BJP which alone is responsible for the demolitions.

Alwar collector Nakate Shivprasad Madan said that the proposal was passed by the Rajgarh Nagar Palika board and the action was taken in accordance with the decision of the local administration in the presence of police.

