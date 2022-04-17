RSS Leader Killed: BJP Slams Kerala Govt Over Worsening Law & Order Situation In State

In an unfortunate incident, an RSS leader was hacked to death by a bike-borne gang in Kerala. Expressing distress over the incident, BJP President K Surendran alleged that the Kerala government continues to ignore the increasing killing of political leaders in the state. In light of this recent murder, Section 144 has been imposed, which will be effective till 6 p.m. on April 20.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kerala BJP President said, "The state is witnessing the increasing killing of political leaders by PFI goons. In Pallakad itself, this is the second murder reported within 45 days".

Stating that the BJP will protest against the Islamic terror groups, Surendran mentioned, "Despite communal violence reported in the area, police are not deployed in the province".

While BJP leader Prem Shukla stated, "Kerala government is supporting Jihadis."

He further alleged that there is no law & order situation maintained in Kerala and said, "Actions must be taken against the culprits responsible for the killings."

Condemning the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "If political workers in Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh are attacked then it's unfortunate."

Stressing 'violence should be unacceptable', the RJD leader said, "We should prefer dialogue to resolve issues."

RSS Leader hacked to death in Kerala

On Saturday, a second political murder was reported in Kerala's Palakkad district, where an RSS leader was hacked to death in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang. This seemed like an alleged rivalry between RSS and SDPI, as the incident happened just a day after the murder of SDPI worker Subair in Elapully of Palakkad.

The police said that SK Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked at his motorbike shop in Melamuri by a six-member gang.

The BJP and the opposition Congress pointed at the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, and said that the incident proves the worsening law and order situation in Kerala.

The CCTV visuals from the nearby shops revealed the assailants riding three motorbikes reaching the shop and three of them further attacking Srinivasan.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprits who fled the scene after committing the murder of the RSS leader. The Police have further warned that strict action will be taken against those who try to provoke communal tension through social media in the backdrop of Palakkad murders.

(Image: PTI/Twitter/@ckkbjp)