RSS Leader Slams Farooq Abdullah's Sacrifice Remark: 'Leave India, If You Feel Suffocated'

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar slammed National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's 'sacrifice' statement on Monday saying that if he feels 'suffocated' in India, he should go live in another part of the world. Hitting out at the former J&K CM, the RSS leader stated that Abdullah's comments showed that he 'loved violence and not peace.'

''His statement clearly shows that he loves violence, not peace. He is saying that he will get everyone killed, keep them hungry,'' Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Furthering his attack, Indresh Kumar highlighted that there had also been instances where Abdullah had sought China's help for the restoration of the UT's special status. Questioning whether India should accept such statements, Kumar suggested that Farooq Abdullah move to an Arab nation or America, 'somewhere where he will remain happy'.

''Farooq Abdullah had earlier said that help of China will be taken for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Shall we accept it? Never. It's nonsense. If he feels suffocated here, he should go wherever he wants, Arab or America. His wife lives in England. He can also think of going there to live with his wife. He will remain happy,'' the RSS leader added.

'J&K may have to sacrifice like farmers for rights': Farooq Abdullah

In yet another controversial statement, Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the people of the Union Territory may have to make sacrifices just like protesting farmers, to restore its statehood and special status. Citing the number of deaths during the year-long farmers' agitation, Abdullah stated that people should be ready to make sacrifices for the restoration of J&K's statehood.

While addressing a convention of the NC's youth wing, Farooq said, "(The farmers protested for) 11 months, more than 700 farmers died. The Centre had to revoke the three farm bills when farmers made sacrifices. We may also have to make sacrifices like that to get back our rights. Remember this, we have promised to get back (Articles) 370, 35-A, and statehood and we are ready to make any sacrifice. The NC, however, is not against brotherhood and does not support violence."

Asking the NC workers to remain united and hold the party flag high, Farooq further said, "Many enemies will come and try to pull you (away) from the party, be wary (of them). They are roaming around. Do not listen to them, and remain with the party."

