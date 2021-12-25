RSS Leader's Murder Case: One More Arrest Made In Kerala; Lookout Notice Issued By Police

One more person has been arrested in connection to the death of A Sanjith, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker who was killed brutally in Kerala's Palakkad district last month. The accused, who has been identified as Shah Jahan, allegedly delivered the weapons used for the murder of Sanjith.

The latest arrest now takes the total number of arrested accused to 5, while 7 more are yet to be arrested. As stated by Kerala police, Shah Jahan is said to be a Popular Front activist and was under hiding over the past few days. The police have also issued lookout notices for four other accused who are absconding as they don't require an identification parade.

The names of the absconding accused are Haroon from Kozhinjampara, Noufal from Alathur, Ibrahim Moulvi from Malappuram, and Shamseer from Ambalappara.

Meanwhile, the investigating team is also suspecting the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which is the political offshoot of the Islamic outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder of the RSS worker. The probe team has reportedly said that the SDPI leadership has been helping the accused in hiding and therefore, anyone who has provided assistance will be added to the list of accused.

Notably, three other people are also absconding, however, they were excluded from the lookout notice as an identification parade is required.

RSS worker hacked to death in broad daylight

The gruesome incident took place in broad daylight on November 15 when an RSS activist A Sanjith, a native of Kerala's Palakkad district, was hacked to death by a group of people in front of his wife.

Sanjith was travelling with his wife on a bike when the incident occurred. While the role of the Social Democratic Party of India in the murder has been suspected, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS have also accused workers from the SDPI of planning the attack on the activist.

Image: Twitter/@SurendranBJP/Shutterstock