RSS Offices In Lucknow, Unnao Receive Bomb Threats Via WhatsApp; FIR Registered

FIR has been registered at the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow after RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao received bomb threats via Whatsapp link

Megha Rawat

In a major breakthrough, Madiyaon police station in Lucknow has registered an FIR after receiving a WhatsApp message threatening to blow up Uttar Pradesh’s RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao with bombs. The FIR has been filed on the complaint of an employee of the RSS office in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office received a Whatsapp message at 8 pm on June 6, Monday. The officials present at the Lucknow RSS office received the threat through a link sent on Whatsapp. The numbers from which the threatening message was received are being tracked with the help of the cyber cell. 

"An FIR was registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to the RSS offices in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow & Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that RSS offices will be blown up was sent at 8 pm yesterday. With Cyber Cell’s help, the number that sent the message will be traced," Lucknow Police said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Threat messages sent in three languages

One of the RSS workers in Lucknow spoke with Republic TV. He said, "The RSS office located in sector Q of Aliganj in Lucknow was threatened. On the complaint of Professor Neelkanth, who works at the Uttar Pradesh’s RSS office in Lucknow, a case was registered on Monday. The messages, from international numbers, were sent to Sangh member Neelkanth Tiwari in three languages, mainly Hindi, English, and Kannada. Police officials are investigating further to nab the culprit."

Heavy police security has been deployed at Uttar Pradesh’s RSS offices. Meanwhile, Police officials said that the message has threatened six other offices. “The WhatsApp message threatened to blow up four offices in Karnataka and two in Uttar Pradesh,” a senior police official said.

The threat comes in the backdrop of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for 'communal harmony.' Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the third year of Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers' training camp) in Nagpur, the RSS chief had said that Hindus should realise that Muslims are descendants of their own ancestors and their brothers by blood relation. 

The police swung into action and the police team reached Saraswati Vidya Mandir located in Aliganj Sector Q of Lucknow to further investigate the matter.

